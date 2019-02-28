Twice as sweet: Morrison grapples to second state medal

Riley Morrison made school history last season at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament.

She was the first Princeton grappler in program history to compete and earn a state medal.

The junior added to her collection last week under the bright lights inside the Berry Center.

“I’m proud, but not content. I have more that I want to accomplish,” Morrison said. “I know I will have to keep the work ethic and not lose track of my goal of being a state champion.”

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Feb. 28 edition or subscribe online.