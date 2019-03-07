Caution advised as median project moves through town

Orange barrels have begun to liter Hwy. 380 as the Texas Department of Transportation’s median project has officially entered the city limits.

Princeton emergency services personnel are advising drivers to use extra caution on the roadway and allow themselves more time to reach their destinations, even if traveling in town.

The median project, which began in October 2018 in McKinney, is estimated to be complete by November.

The project is adding a concrete median down the middle of Hwy. 380 eliminating continuous access to the center turn lane, also known as a ‘suicide lane.’

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the March 7 edition or subscribe online.