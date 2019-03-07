District transfers start March 18

Following the adoption of the new elementary attendance zones, PISD developed guidelines to allow limited transfers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications will be accepted beginning with the first transfer request window March 18-April 5. This will be for students currently attending their requested campus or feeder campus.

Additional transfer applications will be considered April 22-May 31 for students who are not currently attending a requested campus or feeder campus.

As transfers are approved, transportation becomes the sole responsibility of the parent.

However, Superintendent Philip Anthony reminds parents to consider all the consequences that come with transfer requests.

“Based on our growth projections, if a child is below third grade and is approved for a transfer now, that transfer may be revoked prior to them completing elementary school,” Anthony said. “So if a parent wants to request a transfer for a kindergarten or 1st-grader, they might want to reconsider because it is likely at some point they will need to attend their zoned campus as we face explosive growth.”

Transfer request information and forms can be accessed at www.princetonherald.com by clicking the Long-Range Planning link under Latest Headlines.

Each campus will have copies of the paperwork, as well.

Intra-district transfers are for students who live within Princeton ISD, but are requesting to transfer to a school they are not zoned to attend.

Inter-district transfers are for students who do not live in Princeton ISD, but are requesting to transfer to a school within the district.

