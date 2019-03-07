Library awarded grant for literacy development

A new educational program has been instituted at the Lois Nelson Public Library thanks to a grant from the Texas- New Mexico Power Company.

Recently, the library applied the $7,780 grant funds to purchase two AWE computers.

AWE computers are a workable program for children, students and anyone with special needs, as well as adults learning to read.

“AWE computers will be a fun and interactive program that will hold the interest of not only a young and active imagination but people of all ages,” Lois Nelson Library Director Cathy Dunkel said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

