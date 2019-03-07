Local woman fights to solve her medical mystery

A Princeton family is asking for the community’s help as they struggle to uncover a solution to a medical mystery journey.

Brandy Kusterbeck, a 35-year-old mom of five girls – Eva, 16, Fiona, 15, Abby, 14, Fallon, 13 and Stella, 9 – and wife of John Kusterbeck, began having medical issues in December 2018 when she went to a urgent care medical clinic for rib pain thought to be the result of working out at the gym. Her symptoms quickly got worse and three weeks later, blood clots were found in both of her lungs.

In June 2018, Brandy was treated for additional blood clots and bleeding in her brain. Since then, her symptoms continue to puzzle medical professionals, and nothing has been resolved.

Currently, her symptoms include double vision and consistent dizziness. Occasionally, she experiences paralysis on her right side, muscle contractions and sometimes she cannot speak. What started off infrequently is now debilitating and consumes her day.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

