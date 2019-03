Princeton baseball faced larger classification teams and emerged with a winning record.

They finished 3-1-1 in the Dallas Jesuit Classic at Jesuit and Plano East.

Things started with an impressive 1-0 win over host Jesuit.

That was followed by a 7-4 loss to Red Oak.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

