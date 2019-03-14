Bills address education, teacher raises

The Texas Senate and House were not on the same page last week as they rolled out plans for reforming the public education system.

State Senators on Monday, March 4, approved giving Texas public school teachers and librarians an across-the-board raise of $5,000, and on Friday a Senate bill was introduced to raise the homestead exemption to save taxpayers some money.

For Princeton ISD, a first year teacher makes $48,000 annually, a 5-year teacher is paid $50,500 and a 10-year educator is paid $53,000. For the district’s 2018-19 budget, the district spends $25 million on instruction and $20.5 million is spent simply on teachers’ salaries.

Members of the House of Representatives are taking a different approach by including measures for school financing, teacher pay and tax savings into one bill, that was introduced last week.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

