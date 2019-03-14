Keeping citizens safe while they sleep

While everyone else is sleeping safe in their beds there is a group of Princeton officers patrolling.

Those on ‘deep nights’ as the shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. is referred to tackle the same type of calls as those on the dayshift.

The major difference? Darkness, which makes everything more difficult. There is a heightened awareness with every call.

“I am very proud of the men and woman who work for the Princeton Police Department and I am excited to share with our community what it is that we do day in and day out in our service to others,” Police Chief Mark Moyle said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

