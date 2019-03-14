Senior citizens stay sharp with activities

Each week Princeton senior citizens are on a mission: to keep their minds sharp by playing games and being social with one another.

There are many benefits for senior citizens staying active and busy.

According to a study using data from the National Social Life, Health, and Aging Project, seniors who feel lonely and isolated are more likely to have poor physical and mental health.

Each week the Princeton Senior Citizen Group meet from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Community Education Building located at 319 McKinney Avenue. During the weekly meeting, senior citizens play several different games including Dominoes, 42, Crazy Rummy and Rummikub.

“We play a wide variety of games and are willing to play whatever game they would like to,” Volunteer Judy Bass said.

The event allows seniors to drop in and stay as long as they would like, Bass explained.

In the past, the group has taken trips to Tyler and Ennis for the bluebonnet festival.

“We would like to do something like that again if we can get our numbers back up,” she said.

At the end of the weekly meeting, a potluck lunch is held for all. Generally speaking, events and games are open to those 55 years and older, and both males and females.

