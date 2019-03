With the May 4 election right around the corner, voters are being reminded that though city council and school board places are not on the ballot, a $237.4 million bond is up for a vote.

The bond will be used, entirely, to build future Princeton school campuses, something desperately needed due to the school district’s growth projections.

Long-Range Planning Committee recommendations include the following options: Huddleston Intermediate School will essentially be turned into an early education center housing the PISD daycare and all pre-K classrooms; Clark Junior High School will be utilized as a middle school, elementary sizes will be pushed to 110 percent on capacity and the second high school will be built as a freshmen/sophomore center.

The bond, if passed, will help fund the following items: an early childhood center (2020), the first phase of the ninth and tenth grade center (2021), elementary number (2022), middle school number three (2023), second phase of the freshmen/sophomore center (2024), elementary number seven (2025) and elementary number eight (2027).

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

