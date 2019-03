Princeton emerged from last with a .500 finish in district baseball.

They fell 9-2 at McKinney North and rebounded with a 2-1 win over Denison.

Princeton scored one run in the third and fourth innings on five hits in the opening game.

Maika Brinkerhoff had two hits, Reese Weaks recorded a hit and walk, Elian Guerra walked twice and Arturo Ramirez had an RBI.

Mason Kile and Brinkerhoff gave up a combined nine hits and struck out three.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

