School security is on the minds of the Princeton ISD school board as they work to implement a 10-year security plan.

Newly hired PISD Security Director Brent Collins presented preliminary information to the school board at its Monday, March 18 meeting.

Collins stated he has been in the process of evaluating facilities in order to make recommendations.

One of the items he is currently working on is in conjunction with Princeton PD Chief Mark Moyle in order to have two additional school resource officers by the start of the 2019 school year.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

