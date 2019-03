As severe weather accompanied by high winds attacked the area last week, residents were reminded once again that the spring severe weather system was upon them.

In areas surrounding Princeton, wind damage occurred for many home owners as they awoke Wednesday, March 13 to find trampolines overturned, carports destroyed and fences demolished by winds clocked at more than 58 mph.

According to information from the National Weather Service, more than 70 reports of high winds were reported throughout the state.

As the spring severe weather season has arrived, Collin County Emergency Services is advising citizens to be prepared for storm season, which may include power outages.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, everyone will take a little time to think about what they can do to be ready for the challenges that come with spring in Texas,” Will Allen, Collin County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

