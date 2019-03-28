EDC funds engineering for road expansion

A road expansion is in the works to aid Princeton drivers trying to take alternate routes off of Hwy. 380.

Myrick Lane, also known as County Road 400, will be expanded to a four-lane thoroughfare from FM 982 to Beauchamp Boulevard.

Drivers in the area often use the stoplight on Beauchamp Boulevard next to Walmart to lead to Myrick Lane, back to FM 982 and then Highway 380 to avoid traffic and avoid making left-hand turns.

The Princeton Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which receives funds through a portion of sales tax dollars, is paying $662,000 for the engineering

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

