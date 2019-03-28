New trash provider coming to Princeton

Those in Princeton will soon see a different trash provider as the council unanimously approved to change waste companies to Community Waste Disposal.

Though the contract is still in the works, City Manager Derek Borg said he expects the change to take place sometime in June. A firmer timeline will be in place once contracts are signed with the city.

The city sought bids on trash providers since its contract with Waste Connections expires on June 1. Both Waste Connections and CWD responded to the Request For Proposal (RFP).

Greg Roemer, president of CWD, and Jason Roemer, CWD municipal coordinator, made a presentation to city council Monday, March 25.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

