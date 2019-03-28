PISD approves admin positions for next year

Princeton Independent School District has renewed a slew of administrator positions and created a few new ones as well.

James Lovelady, who is currently the principal at Princeton High School, has been named Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education for the upcoming school year.

Clint Sadler has been named as the PHS principal for next year. Currently, Sadler is an assistant principal at PHS.

Three additional non-contract positions have been added to the district including one position at the business office, two maintenance jobs and one in computer technology.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

