Annual Trash Off event Saturday

The city of Princeton is encouraging beatification throughout its city during the month of April starting with its annual Trash Off.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park/POW camp.

The park is located at 500 W. College St.

“Beautification Month is a great time to start Spring cleaning and take pride in our city. We host special cleanup events, encourage the community to plant native and learn about the environment,” City of Princeton Environmental Education Coordinator Michelle Day said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

