Chamber honors business community

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce recognized its members and local businesses at its first-ever chamber banquet.

Held at Princeton High School Saturday, March 30, the event showcased a wide variety of awards, remarks from guest speaker Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and dinner catered by The Brownie Cottage.

“I was very pleased with the banquet. We had a great turn out, with over 170 people, for our first year! The flowers by Carrie’s Floral Creations were just beautiful, and the photography by Studio Niwa was professional and captured the evening perfectly,” Executive Director Christi Houston said about the event.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

