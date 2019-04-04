Onion Festival has many layers this year

The 15th annual Onion Festival is right around the corner and this year will offer many opportunities to support the Lions club.

The festival will be held starting at 8 a.m. and last throughout the day at Princeton High School Saturday, April 27.

Proceeds from the all-day community festival benefit several programs sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with the Princeton Independent School District, including glasses for economically disadvantaged students and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas.

Activities featured at the festival, include the popular craft show, fun run, car show, raffle, silent auction, cornhole, basketball and tennis tournaments, mini train and pony rides, food and games.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

