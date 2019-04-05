Departments fight barn fire overnight

Multiple fire departments were on scene in the overnight hours for a fully engulfed barn fire on FM 75 and County Road 408.

The fire was reported around 10:12 p.m. Upon arrival, the barn was approximately 50 percent involved with smoke and flames.

According to the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office, Princeton, Melissa, Lowry Crossing, Branch and Westminister Fire Departments and investigators from the fire marshal’s office and an ATF agent were on scene for several hours. The ATF agent was on scene for training purposes only.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

