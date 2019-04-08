25-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in stabbing

Two people were stabbed in the early morning hours of Monday, April 8.

Emergency services personnel flooded the 5000 block of FM 982 around 3 a.m.

A man and woman were transported with serious injuries, one by air ambulance to Medical City of Plano and one by ground ambulance to Medical City of McKinney.

Donovan Patrick Cole, 25, of Allen, was arrested in conjunction with the stabbing on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Collin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Nick Bristow. Initial indications, Bristow said, are that the Cole was an overnight guest of the male victim.

Names of the victims or their current conditions are unknown.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a Second Degree felony. If convicted, the suspect could face two to 20 years in prison.

This is an evolving story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

