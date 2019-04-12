Peter Cottontail to hop into Princeton area

Easter egg hunting opportunities are in no short supply as the spring holiday approaches.

The Easter Egg Hunt for the city of Princeton has been moved to the Princeton ISD indoor facility due to rain predictions Saturday. The indoor facility is located at 960 Bois D’ Arc Ave. behind Princeton high school. Parking will be available at the high school.

All kids fifth grade and younger are invited to attend, organizers said. Kids are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket.

The Easter bunny will also be available for photos.

Bounce houses, the Easter bunny and live bunnies will be available from 10 a.m. to noon.

The youngest egg hunt, 3 years and older, begins at 10:15 a.m., 4 years and to 1st grade at 10:45 a.m. and 2nd grade to 5th grade will begin at 11 a.m.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

