Street improvements, second fire station under finance talks

Street improvements and a new fire station will soon be on their way for Princeton as the city works to secure financing.

The city council received information about a tax note Monday, April 8 that would be utilized for major street construction and refurbishment along with the city’s second fire station to be built.

“This is to address some of our immediate concerns,” City Manager Derek Borg said, regarding streets.

According to information presented at council, streets improvements would include West Brown Street ($368,000), First Street ($212,000), McGee Street and East Brown Street ($484,000), Tickey Drive ($1.9 million), Gantt Street ($300,000), McLain Street ($336,000), Oak Street ($304,000) and CR 1219 ($100,000) for a total of $4,071,000.

