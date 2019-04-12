Successful trip: Individuals, relays collect medals at 10-5A meet

LUCAS – It was a medal-winning district meet for the Princeton boys and girls track and field programs.

The 10-5A meet was held April 3-4 at Leopard Stadium on the campus of Lovejoy High School.

The top four individuals and relays will compete in the April 16 9-5A and 10-5A area meet at Lovejoy.

Last week in 10-5A within the varsity division the Panthers were third with 73 points and Lady Panthers scored 66 for fifth.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

