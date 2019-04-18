Collin County property value estimates mailed

Collin County property owners this week started receiving notices of estimated tax values from Collin Central Appraisal District and have until May 15 to file formal protests of those values.

The CAD calculates values on real estate and personal business property every year for taxing entities to use in setting their tax rates to fund budgets. Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin reported that values on real estate have been mailed and business personal property will be mailed in May.

“They are going out Friday afternoon (April 12) from our print vendor,” Daffin said.

He reported that 336,061 real estate estimates were mailed to Collin County property owners. A breakdown of those totals is 282,992 for residential properties, 650 apartment complexes, 9,338 commercial facilities, 19,973 parcels of land and 23,108 categorized as other (utilities, railroads, mobile homes, duplexes and builders’ residential inventories).

Appraisal estimate totals for all taxing entities will be available at the end of April. Estimates of those appraisals were given to entities earlier this month so that they could start budget work.

“I don’t think those estimates will move much, but they could,” the chief appraiser said, noting that the estimates were based on figures through the end of March.

If a property owner does not receive a written tax estimate, the 2019 appraisal can be looked up on the CAD website.

Property owners, starting now, are urged to meet informally with CAD appraisers if they disagree with the value estimate. The informal meetings can provide answers as to how values were derived and may result in a value reduction without going through the formal protest process.

Appraisal Review Board hearings on formal tax value protests start on May 21 and run through July 3.

The chief appraiser certifies tax rolls on July 25.

