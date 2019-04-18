Early voting on ISD bond starts Monday

Though local races will not be on the May 4 ballot, Princeton ISD voters will be asked to cast their ballots on a $237.4 million bond issue for future classrooms.

Early voting for the bond issue begins Monday.

Early voting will be held Monday, April 22 – April 30 at the Princeton ISD Administration Building, located at 321 Panther Parkway.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 22 – Wednesday, April 24; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30.

A temporary early voting location will also be available at Princeton High School (1000 E. Princeton Drive) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 23- April 25 and April 29 and April 30.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

