New high school plans revealed

Plans for the new Lovelady High School were unveiled at the recent Princeton ISD school board meeting.

The high school, which is slated to open in the Fall 2021, will house freshmen and sophomores only. At that time, the Princeton High School will become Princeton Senior High School.

It will be located off CR 548 and Bois D’ Arc Avenue near the current high school.

The school will open with freshmen only and then transition two years later into freshmen and sophomores.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

