Onion Festival set for Saturday, April 27

Princeton’s largest Spring festival is right around the corner offering residents many chances to support the Lions Club and students.

The annual Onion Festival will be held starting at 8 a.m. and last throughout the day at Princeton High School Saturday, April 27.

“This is the 15th year of the Princeton Lions Club’s Onion Festival. Please come out and participate in the festivities. We have a family friendly, fun filled environment for the young and old alike,” Lions Club President Rene Mullins said.

Proceeds from the all-day community festival benefit several programs sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with the Princeton Independent School District, including glasses for economically disadvantaged students and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

