Breaking news: School bus involved in minor accident

A school bus versus black pick-up truck accident drew emergency services this afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Princeton police and fire responded to a two-vehicle collision at Monte Carlo Boulevard and Long Neck Road.

The driver of the pick-up had to be extricated and was transported for injuries.

No students were injured in the crash, according to information released by the school district.

Bus No. 22 was involved in the wreck carrying four secondary students, Jean Ann Collins PISD Communication Coordinator said. A different bus is being sent to pick up elementary students, but it will be a little delayed in dropping students off.

Additional information and photos will be published in the May 2 edition.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

