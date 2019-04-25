Property values raise ire

Princeton property owners received appraised value estimates last week and already are expressing displeasure at the numbers they are seeing, an indication that values are continuing to rise in the area.

The value estimates were mailed by Collin Central Appraisal District so that property owners can file protests by the May 15 deadline. The CCAD is expected to release its list of property value estimates to taxing entities this week, which gives an overall view of how much appraisals changed from last year.

As of Monday, April 22, over 25 Princeton residents replied to a social media inquiry on what they think about their new property appraisals. Respondents cited a continuous increase in values over the past several years and some even talked of moving.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

