Showing appreciation, love for local library

Bibliophiles everywhere showed their love during National Library Appreciation week in early April.

For Princeton and county residents, the Lois Nelson Public Library is a haven for not only book-lovers but for those needing computers, entertainment and just a place to make friends.

Inside the library citizens can get a free library card to check-out books, audio books and DVDs. Those with a card can also download eBooks and audiobooks through the Overdrive app.

In order to get a library card, citizens must bring in their Driver’s License with a current address.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

