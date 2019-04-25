SUP approved for new diesel repair shop

A new diesel repair shop received a nod of approval from the Princeton City Council.

City council members approved a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a business that would be located on Tallant Street. The street runs off of Hwy. 380 near Villa Asuncion.

Director of Development Services Shawn Fort explained to council that the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the SUP. In Princeton, an SUP is needed for the diesel repair shop due to it being considered auto major and per the city’s zoning ordinance requires an SUP.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

