That’s a wrap: Season concludes with district defeats

Another season of softball is in the books.

Princeton closed with a pair of District 10-5A defeats.

They fell against McKinney North 16-4 and Lovejoy 19-6, both in five innings.

In the opener, McKinney North scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, six in the third and five more in the fifth on 16 hits and three errors.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the April 25 edition or subscribe online.

To see or purchase photos from this game, click here.