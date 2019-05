Jakari Dillard moved one step closer to reaching his goals of playing in the NFL.

After going undrafted, the 2014 Princeton graduate accepted an invite to the San Diego Chargers rookie mini camp.

The camp is May 3-13 at the Hoag Performance Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Dillard spent the last three years playing for the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

