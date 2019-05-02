Fate of $237.4M bond to be decided Saturday

Princeton voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 4 to decide the fate of a $237.4 million bond to be used for classrooms.

Also on the ballot are several Collin College board of trustee places.

On Election Day, voting centers will be open throughout the county. County residents can vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at any of the centers. In Princeton, Election Day voting will be held at the Princeton ISD Administration Building located at 321 Panther Parkway.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the May 2 edition or subscribe online.