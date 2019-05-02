Over $100M added in new construction

Over $134.5 million in construction in Princeton accounts for a large increase in property values, preliminary estimates released last week by the Collin Central Appraisal District show.

Princeton increased 19.71 percent from last year to a new high of $1 billion.

The CCAD estimates are used by taxing entities, such as cities and school districts, to prepare budgets for the next fiscal year, estimating tax rates to fund operations. Certified, or final, property values will be available July 25, after which entities will finalize property tax rates and budgets.

Those who own property in the city limits, pay taxes to the city, Princeton Independent School District, Collin County and Collin College.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

