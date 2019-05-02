School bus accident results in one injury

The driver of a pickup truck was injured in an accident involving a Princeton ISD school bus.

No students were injured in the crash.

The wreck occurred at 3:22 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

According to information provided in the police report, Kantrel Quincy Goodwin, 17, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Monte Carlo Blvd.

Goodwin advised police that there was a vehicle in the turn lane, and the driver advised he was unable to see the oncoming traffic. He proceeded through the flashing light at the intersection and ended up hitting a black Ford F150 pickup.

The 2002 F150 was driven by Ricky Lee Purser, 58, while traveling south on FM 75. Purser advised police he was blindsided when he was struck by the Toyota and ended up colliding with the PISD school bus.

The bus, driven by Nicole Lynn Amadio, 43, had four secondary aged students aboard: a 15-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and a 16-year old female. The bus was traveling east on Monte Carlo Boulevard. Amadio advised police that the wreck happened fast and she was unable to do anything before she was hit by the pickup.

None of the students were injured in the crash and another bus was sent to get the students and continue the bus route.

Purser was taken to Medical City McKinney for injuries sustained in the crash.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

