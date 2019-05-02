State Rep. receives honor

Freshman state Rep. Candy Noble, District 89, has been named a 2019 Emerging Leader by GOPAC, a national organization that identifies and supports the next generation of Republican leaders.

The Emerging Leaders program is a year-long initiative to coach and develop state legislators from across the country on how to be effective legislative leaders. Noble will attend Emerging Leaders Summit in South Carolina this June.

Honorees must be nominated by a member of the organization’s Legislative Leaders Advisory Board or a legislative leader in their state. Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen nominated Noble.

“Rep. Candy Noble has proven to be an effective leader in the Texas House of Representatives. Her unwavering commitment to strengthening our economy and improving education for our children is critical to our state’s future. This national recognition as an emerging leader is well deserved. I am confident that her hard work will continue to benefit the people in her district and all Texans in the years ahead,” Bonnen said.

“What a great honor to be included with fellow Republicans from across the nation as an emerging leader. I appreciate Speaker Bonnen for nominating me for this amazing opportunity, and I am grateful to the people of District 89 for giving me the opportunity to serve and work for them,” Noble said.

The honoree currently serves on the House committees on Ways and Means, Human Services and General Investigating. She is serving on the Texas House Republican Caucus Policy Committee as one of the three at-large members and is the only freshman in the Texas House serving on the Board for the Texas Conservative Coalition.

District 89 includes Wylie, Murphy, Fairview, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, Nevada, Parker, St. Paul and parts of Allen, Plano and Sachse.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

