Breaking news: Princeton ISD Bond passes

Unofficial voting total have been released in the May 4 election. The $237.4 million Princeton ISD bond passed with 459 votes in favor (77.93 percent) and 130 votes in opposition (76 percent).

For Collin College board of trustees, in Place 2, unopposed candidate Jay Saad won with 31,607 votes (100 percent).

For Place 4, Greg Gomel won with 23,003 votes (64.04 percent) while challenger Buzz Kolbe received 12,917 votes (35.96 percent).

In Place 5, unopposed candidate Raj Menon won with 29,530 votes (100 percent).

For place 6, Stacy Anne Arias won with 21,523 votes (54.38 percent) while Tim Chappell has 18,055 votes (46.45 percent).

Election results remain unofficial until canvassed by local boards.