Breaking news: unofficial early voting total for May 4

In the May 4 unofficial early voting totals that were released at 7 p.m., the $237.4 million bond proposition is passing with 371 votes in favor (83 percent) and 76 votes in opposition (76 votes).

For Collin College board of trustees, in Place 2, unopposed candidate Jay Saad has 21,593 votes (100 percent).

For Place 4, Greg Gomel is in the lead with 15,649 votes (63.56 percent) while challenger Buzz Kolbe has received 8,972 votes (36.44 percent).

In Place 5, unopposed candidate Raj Menon has 20,178 votes (100 percent).

For place 6, Stacy Anne Arias has 14,499 (53.55 percent) while Tim Chappell has 12,579 percent (46.45 percent).

Final election results will be posted once they become available, most likely after 10 p.m. tonight.