$237.4 million PISD bond approved

The $237.4 million bond for Princeton Independent School District received overwhelming approval during the May 4 election.

The proposition, which will fund future school campuses, passed with 459 votes in favor of the bond (77.93 percent) and 130 in opposition (22.07 percent).

“We are very pleased with the continued support of our community,” said Superintendent Philip Anthony. “The Board of Trustees and I are committed to being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, and we appreciate their trust and support.”

The bond will pay for an early childhood center (2020), the first phase of the ninth and tenth grade center (2021), elementary number six (2022), middle school number three (2023), second phase of the freshmen/sophomore center (2024), elementary number seven (2025) and elementary number eight (2027).

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]