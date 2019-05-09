A very special kind of mom

Whether by experience or keen observation, many of us know motherhood is not a walk in the park. Every stage, from infant to early adulthood, presents a new set of challenges that eventually they will grow out of.

But for mothers of children born with special needs like Jenger McTee, the stages may be unpredictable – requiring extra doses of love, patience, perseverance, faith and true grit.

The saying “God has a plan” is one that resounds with Jenger. How else could one explain how she was picked to be the mom of Jarren 12 years ago? After a traumatic delivery, she was told her newborn son had hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) as a result of being deprived of oxygen.

Thankfully, Jarren was born to a loving family that included dad Jason, sister Jensen, and a mom who was equipped with a special set of skills that just doesn’t happen that often.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]