Godwin learns about multicultural heritage through Cinco de Mayo

Godwin Elementary took advantage of Cinco de Mayo by introducing students to an elaborate cultural experience with the help of a Mariachi band and traditional ballet folklorico dancers.

The program was spearheaded by music teacher Aaron Flores, Aracely Solis, who is a paraprofessional with the accelerated math instruction program, and Christi Pate, who is a paraprofessional with the special education department.

“Our campus has a large Hispanic population, and we feel that it is important to educate our students and bring cultural awareness,” Flores said. “This event was beneficial to students because it showed students how to celebrate history and cultures that are not always our own. By doing this, students can have pride, not only in their Mexican heritage, but in each of their own unique heritages and backgrounds.”

The celebration kicked off with the music of the Mariachi band. The program also featured two students, Valeria Torres and Rubi Galaviz, who read about the history of Cinco de Mayo in both Spanish and English.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]