Princeton kicks off second annual spring practices

Spring football practices are well underway.

Princeton kicked things off Wednesday, May 1 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Other practices are scheduled for 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. May 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 22.

The Panthers close things out in the second annual spring game on May 23 at 6 p.m. at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Princeton will travel May 18 to Grapevine for a Div. I State Qualifying Tournament.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]