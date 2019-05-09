Princeton officer suffers minor injuries

Princeton Police Officer Tyler Nearhood suffered minor injuries while assisting on a domestic disturbance call in Farmersville.

According to information released by Farmersville Police Chief Mike Sullivan, FPD Officer Chris Wallace was called to the scene Saturday, May 4 at Princeton Avenue inside Camden Park in Farmersville.

The call was from a 27-year-old female’s family who said she was being violent toward them and not taking her prescribed medication correctly.

After arriving on scene, Officer Wallace realized he would need assistance and called for a cover unit, which arrived from Princeton.

The 27-year-old female had wound herself tightly in bed linens and when the officers were attempting to get her handcuffed for a transport to a medical facility for evaluation, she kicked Officer Nearhood in the face twice.

After getting her secured in handcuffs, she was arrested on charges for assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

She was transported by Officer Wallace to the Collin County Detention Facility. Officer Nearhood was treated by EMS at the scene.

For the full story, see the May 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Wyndi Veigel • [email protected]