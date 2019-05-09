Season featured improvements in multiple areas

The first season as a Class 5A program featured an array of ups and downs.

Second-year head coach Rhana Ramos pointed out the improvement in many areas.

“With this being my second year, I have seen significant improvement in individual and team stats and we will continue to get better each year,” she said. “We are still very young in experience and we have room for improvement. Overall, I felt that we could have performed better at times and this offseason we will focus on how to make that happen. There were several games through out district that were close and could have gone in our favor.”

Princeton finished 6-22-1 overall and last in District 10-5A at 0-10.

For the full story, see the May 9 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]