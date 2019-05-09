Welding students craft trophies out of car parts

Using leftover metal parts found scattered around the ag shop, the Princeton High School welding students used these to create the trophies for the Onion Festival car show.

Carrying on a tradition that started with previous welding classes, the students used creative license to make trophies that had an artistic flair with one-of-a-kind designs.

With 20 categories for the car show, the welders needed to build a trophy for each winner.

“We made this a class project for the Onion Festival,” welding teacher Rowdy Akins said.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]