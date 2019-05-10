Collin College commencement planned for May 17

Collin College will honor the Class of 2019 with a commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, May 17, at the Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road in Allen.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of Texas A&M-Commerce, will deliver the commencement address. Dr. Rudin was appointed president of Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2018. He has a Bachelor of General Health Science, a Master of Science in Health Physics, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Medicinal Chemistry with a concentration in Health Physics from Purdue University.

Founded in 1985, Collin College held its first graduation ceremony on May 16, 1987. Since its inception with a lone campus in McKinney, the college has grown to offer classes at seven locations throughout the district with three new campuses under development.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]