Property value protest deadline is May 15

The filing deadline to protest property values with Collin Central Appraisal District is Wednesday, May 15.

Protests must be filed in writing, but may be filed electronically for residential properties. Property value protest hearings will conducted by an Appraisal Review Board beginning this month and continuing into July.

The Collin CAD office is located at 250 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. For additional information, see the Collin CAD website at www.collincad.org.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]