Former trash provider dumped for CWD

After months of discussion, city council members approved a waste disposal and recycling contract with Community Waste Disposal (CWD).

City Manager Derek Borg explained that since the city’s contract with Waste Connection was expiring the city went out for bids.

Due to CWD being lower on commercial dumpsters, only slightly higher on residential customers and offering trucks that would cause less damage on the city’s streets, city staff recommended choosing CWD for the contract.

The base rate for residents is $13.61 per month, per home. With additional hazardous waste services, each residence will be paying $14.24 per month, per home.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the May 16 edition or subscribe online.